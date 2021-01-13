Drake Show Off His “6 Package” In The Gym Sending Female Fans Into A Frenzy

Drake comes through with an Insta-flex of his muscles and his 6 pack in the gym showing us that he’s in great shape.

Not even surgery can keep Drake away from the gym, it seems. The hitmaker has been on his back for the last few weeks as he recovers from an operation on his knee. In an Instagram post in October revealed the “Tootsie Slide” watching television on his bed with his leg propped up on a pillow. A wheelchair could clearly be seen in the shot, which he captioned, “Hold my head high with two dry eyes.”

Another photo showed the aforementioned leg in a brace. Although Drizzy did not reveal the exact cause of his somewhat legless state, it is reported that he had to undergo surgery after tearing his ACL, which is a fibrous cartilage in the leg.

Healing time for such an injury is typically 3 to 4 months — though surgery can speed that up — and Drake seems serious about his recovery. The Canadian is already back on his feet in the gym, where he was seen lifting weights and doing squats while strengthening his knee and bulking up his arms. “10 weeks post op I’m grinding for recovery EVERYDAY,” read the text on a clip that he shared on the ‘gram.

Drizzy needs to be in good shape as he prepares to drop his long-awaited album this month. The 6 God announced on his 34th birthday in October that Certified Lover Boy would hit shelves in January, so perhaps its release date is scheduled to coincide with his 12-week recovery.

Drake’s female fans have been reacting to more than just his 6 pack abs flex. Apparently, there are some bulge in other areas that excite them. You should also take notes that that he is working out with his own OVO weights.

Aside from hitting up his home gym hard over the past several months, Drake has also been spending a lot of time in his pristine home studio, where he’s putting in the finishing touches on his highly-anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy, due for release this month.

Drake typically embarked on a world tour after dropping new albums, so it’s not uncommon to see him in the gym getting in shape ahead of his rigorous tours. Nevertheless, this time around, things are different in that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, and most states are under some level of restrictions on large gatherings. Perhaps Drake is banking on the population overcoming the virus pandemic sometime this year, so he can go back on tour.