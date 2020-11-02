Drake Reveals He Underwent Knee Surgery, Now Recovering

Drake is currently recovering after revealing he underwent knee surgery.

The certified lover boy Drake is currently on the road to recovery after what seems to be yet another surgery to his knee. The “Popstar” rapper shared an image of himself watching some television while he rested his knee wounded knee on what seemed to be his bed. His leg is held in a brace that is a typical one worn by persons who are recovering from injury or surgery. Sadly, this is not the first time the rapper has been under the knife to fix an issue with his trotters.

Back in 2009, Drake tore three ligaments after he fell on stage while performing at a concert. This time around, there are no concert stages to fall from therefore, we are unsure of how the Toronto rapper hurt himself. Needless to say, the image he shared in his Instagram Story did come with a caption signifying that he’s doing okay. He wrote, “New challenge unlocked.”

It seems he had a small change of heart about what to say in the caption, and after a quick deletion, he re-uploaded the image with a message shouting out anyone facing challenges this year.

“I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he wrote before asking his fans to share just how they are beating the odds. “Start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”

While this is not the best news for Drake, it’s good to see that he is taking it on a positive foot and not allowing it to spoil the showstopper of a year he is having. He has seen just about all of his releases and collaborations landing close to or atop of the Billboard charts this year. He is also gearing up to release his brand new album Certified Lover Boy, a project he has recently teased a January 2021 release date for. We are confident his knee should just about be healed and ready for him to make a few appearances by then.

Urban Islandz wishes Champagnepapi a speedy recovery.