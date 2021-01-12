Megan Thee Stallion Once Auditioned For ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Here’s The Clip

Megan Thee Stallion almost made it to Love and Hip Hop before she became a megastar.

As we enjoy the music and content created for us by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, we don’t always stop to consider what it took for them to get to that level of stardom. Most celebrities experienced many rejections before they finally got their shot and it can be fun to look back at their early attempts at fame, even if they didn’t necessarily pan out. A new video shared by VH1 revealed that one of the hottest rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion, once auditioned for Love & Hip Hop before she became a superstar in music.

The clip which features Megan looking beautiful and energetic, shows Thee Stallion explaining exactly who she is and what she plans to do with her life, saying, “I’m just the best female rapper that’s poppin’ off right now. And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student.”

Accurately predicting her bright future, Megan Thee Stallion added, “Megan Thee Stallion is going to become a household name. When you’re talkin’ about those poppin’ rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation.” Unfortunately for the creators of Love & Hip Hop, Meg’s star power wasn’t immediately spotted and she didn’t make it onto the show.

Since then, Meg has continued to prove herself without the help of reality television by consistently creating hit after hit and putting out some of the catchiest rap songs of the past year. With the help of fellow Houston native Beyonce, Meg hit No. 1 on the charts with her “Savage (Remix)”. Her debut album, Good News, dropped in November and her collaboration with Cardi B for the controversial track “WAP” inspired some necessary conversations about female sexuality and empowerment in music. To top it off, Meg is nominated for several 2021 Grammy awards including Record of the Year.