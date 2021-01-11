YK Osiris Shows Off New Drip Including Givenchy Jacket Amid Fake Gucci Jacket Fallout

YK Osiris got some new drip amid fallout from allegedly wearing fake Gucci jacket.

Over the last couple of days, R&B crooner YK Osiris has been roasted on social media by a number of his peers, including Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Dj Mustard, and Even Dj Akademiks about his custom Gucci fit. Following his decision to sell his lavish rides in order to purchase a house, the Jacksonville singer decided to show off the latest addition to his wardrobe to his fans on IG LIVE. Things went left pretty fast when 21 Savage addressed the singer’s fashion choice in the comment section.

“Why?! What was you thinkin’?!” yelled 21 to Osiris while he laughed. “You look like a suitcase, bruh.”

“You got a red lipstick leather jacket on wit’ a Gucci purse cut up all over the—bruh, you coulda let yo mama get the purse,” said 21 Savage. “Just give the purse to yo mama. Didn’t have to put it on yo jacket.” He added, “Throw that sh*t away bruh and then we gon go to therapy.”

It seems the advice did not land on deaf ears since the “Worth It” singer is now showing off a brand new statement jacket. In one video, he boasts that he doesn’t follow trends, he makes them. “Givenchy made this one,” he wrote in the caption of one video on his timeline. He also used the opportunity to promote his brand new song supposedly made to comment on the situation and capitalize off the weird press he’s getting. Some fans are not pleased about the length of the release, which comes in at just 1 minute and 23 seconds. It seems Osiris is still finding it a tad bit hard to measure up where it counts.

Check out the song below.