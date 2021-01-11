R. Kelly Addresses Case In New Song “Shut Up” From Prison On His Birthday

R. Kelly got new music on the way.

Legendary R&B crooner R. Kelly decided to share a snippet of one of his previous records with his fans on his 5th birthday behind bars. Fans are not entirely sure what prompted the share, but his prior post was also made on his birthday of 2020, which could mean the development of a trend.

“Thank you God, for My Life!” Wrote Kelly under the post of his song “Shut Up” from his 2013 album Black Panties. Based on the lyrical content of the snippet in question, it seems the “Pied Piper of R&B” is commenting on his current legal standing. Kelly is currently jailed and on trial for inappropriate sexual encounters, accusations of abuse, pedophilia, and predatory behavior toward women, including minors.

“After 22 years of a blessed career/ Had me lying in my hospital bed crying mad tears/ But just as I have many people hatin me, Had so many people loving me/ And let’s not forget the hood around the world covering me/ And to everybody that be calling me, Telling what they’ve been sayin about me/ Bringin me all of this negative sh*t, ya’ll the ones I ain’t f**king with,” R. Kelly sings.

The post is accompanied by a cover image showing R. Kelly holding multiple championship belts. This is presumably his way to express his confidence in his fans and his legal team’s ability to secure a win in court. The comments below the upload were disabled, which meant that his followers were unable to share their thoughts.

