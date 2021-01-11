Lori Harvey Gets Praised From Female Fans As Michael B. Jordan Confirmed Relationship

Lori Harvey gets praised from her female fans after she confirmed her relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

Instagram is now where the 24-year-old’s new romance has been confirmed. It wasn’t long after her relationship with Future that rumors began that Lori Harvey was seeing Michael B. Jordan, and the actor is now placing their relationship in the public domain. Over the last few months, the two have been spotted in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend — likely spending it with Marjorie and Steve Harvey — as well as disembarking a plane in Salt Lake City just before New Year’s Eve.

Michael B. Jordan has now posted two photos of the couple to his IG account, including one where they are gazing at each other intimately. The Black Panther star did not caption the snaps, but it seems as though the pictures spoke a thousand words, and over 2.3 million people liked it. Lori Harvey followed suit on her own Insta account, posting a pic of the lovebirds in which she has an enormous grin, and PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive looks set to kiss her cheek.

Future is officially part of the model’s past, five months after their relationship came to an end. After dating for the most part of 2020, Lori Harvey and the “Over Your Head” rapper called it quits towards the end of the summer, with the announcement coming in the form of the pair unfollows each other on Instagram and deleting all pictures of one another.

Lori Harvey is not the only one who has moved on, as Future is currently dating fellow rapper, Dess Dior.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were first spotted together over the Thanksgiving holiday last year when they both touched down in Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with her family. While she’s been getting criticisms from some men on Twitter, Lori has been getting a lot of support from the ladies.

Lori Harvey has a new boyfriend. We are now going to be reading about how this what your 20s should be about for the next 36hrs — Kobe Cryant (@SadNiggaTwiz) January 11, 2021

Lori Harvey is doing what every girl in her twenties should be doing. Having fun, dating, and moving tf around when a nigga gets goofy or the situation no longer serves her. Like hello? — Boward Woward (@IamSaintOndres) January 11, 2021

lori harvey is a great example of how u should spend ya 20s ? experimenting !! — niggasbebrokeokayyy (@khilanii) January 11, 2021

Living out her fathers book ?? Lori Harvey ??? yes girl pic.twitter.com/dxNat633oB — Kim (@afine_s) January 11, 2021

Steve Harvey said Think Like A Man and Lori Harvey said Say Lesssss — Dee Holt ????? (@D_1andOnly_) January 11, 2021

Lori Harvey got out of a relationship with Future without a child, I’m afraid her power is beyond anything we’ve seen — Frank Gallagher (@jaketheoptimist) January 11, 2021

Lori Harvey does not belong to the streets, The streets belong to Lori Harvey.. pic.twitter.com/Wi9RgeA90n — chu (@chuuzus) January 11, 2021