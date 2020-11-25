Future’s Ex-Girlfriend Lori Harvey Dating Michael B. Jordan, Reports

Future ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey is reportedly dating Michael B. Jordan.

Actor Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are giving fans dating vibes after they were spotted traveling together a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. If you have been keeping up with Lori’s love life, you would know that the actor/tv-show host’s daughter usually goes for the high end, exotics, and borderline risky types, when it comes to the men she dates. Her ‘list’ supposedly includes Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, Trey Songz, Diddy, and one of his sons, Justin Combs.

The most interesting part had to be the legendary toxic king of the streets, rapper Future. The 23-year-old Harvey and Future shared many almost perfect moments together when they journeyed to Jamaica to ring in her birthday in January. Yet, things seem to have fizzled out months later, and Future is now showing off his new beau Dess Dior, which makes the latest spotting of the young Harvey and Jordan disembarking a commercial Delta flight even more interesting.

The two were sporting full sweats with joggers when the cameras caught them boarding their vehicular transport from an airport in Atlanta. Lori was also holding a pillow, indicating that things got pretty cozy in first class. As for their reasons for both spending time in Atlanta, it is believed that Steve Harvey recently secured a house in the area.

Presumably, the latest Peoples Sexiest Man Alive is a more of a fitting takehome date than her previous partner. If the rumors of her and the actor are indeed true, it should be interesting to see just how long this relationship lasts. By the looks of things, Lori is simply enjoying her glory days, and who can blame her.