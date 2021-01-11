Intence Told Govana He’s Dropping His Debut Album Soon

Govana requested a new album from Intence and seems he will get his wish.

It seems one of dancehall’s newest stars is finally looking to make his mark in a big way within the new year with the release of an album. This hitmaker is none other than the “AntiSocial” singer Intence. Despite a rocky 2020 that saw him parting ways with his management at Boysie Records and alleged beefs between Vybz Kartel and fellow newcomer Skillibeng, Intence has managed to remain relevant. Just about every release this year has been partnered with a music video, and many of these have landed among the top spots on Youtube’s trending list.

Intence has managed to keep himself to himself throughout it all, only joining with his labelmate I Waata on a few occasions. Nonetheless, he has managed to form strong ties off wax with the likes of the Vendetta and Strike Force clan. It was a conversation with StrikeForce’s ‘top coot’ Govana that revealed to fans what 2021 has in store for Yeng fans.

On January 10, Govana celebrated the first anniversary of his debut 14 track album that Humans And Monsters Are Not The Same [HAMANTS]. Intence chimed in below the celebratory post to congratulate the “Convo” singer with a few cool, explosive emoticons.

“Want a project from u this year enuh,” Govana wrote before a bullseye emoji. Intence replied stating, “Yea G a anytime now.”

A couple of fans sided with Govana’s call to action, hinting that a project at the height of his career would be fantastic. Others simply called for a collaboration between the two acts.

Intence’s most recent release titled “New Year” currently holds the number 4 spot on Youtube’s trending list with over 1 million views in a little over a week. This is a true testament to the artiste’s massive fanbase, which should serve him well when he releases his project.

Are you excited?