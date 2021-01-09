Vybz Kartel & Sikka Rymes Drops “Dirty John Crow” Video Off ‘Dancehall Royalty’

Vybz Kartel released the “Dirty John Crow” music video in tandem with his new EP Dancehall Royalty.

The first album of 2021 by dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel is available to listen to now. The deejay who has been promoting the project all week, released a music video for one of the tracks from the EP titled “Dirty John Crow”. The Sikka Rymes-assisted track is an upbeat jam with a hardcore delivery of sexually explicit rhymes.

“Mi jus roll down yuh panty so gently / Set yuh pon yuh belly watch yuh p***y looking at me / So mi force up mi c***y till it buck inna yuh belly,” Kartel deejays on the new track.

The music video has a dark undertone with Sikka Rymes appearing as a seemingly devious priest. In the opening scene, the deejay arrives holding a lit candle and accompanied by an eerie group of women who are scantily-clad in full black and fishnet stockings.

The make-up and costume design likened the video vixens to the devil’s spawns and it seems Sikka Rymes is the leader. A hearse serves as a prop in one morbid scene where they mysteriously approach a black casket. Alas, the mood abruptly changes as the women soon begin to gyrate their rumps and perform provocative dances while giving the camera sultry looks – something a bit more typical of Vybz Kartel visuals.

Dancehall Royalty features four other tracks: “Titanium Steel”, “My Own World”, “Popular” and “Yea You”. In addition to Sikka Rymes, Renee 6:30, Likkle Addi, and Likkle Vybz all guest star on the project. As Vybz Kartel announced to fans around midnight when he dropped off the new visuals, the EP is now available in digital stores including Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and more.