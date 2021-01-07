Vybz Kartel’s Wife Shorty Shares PDA Photo On His 45th Birthday, “My husband birthday loading”

Vybz Kartel celebrates his 45th birthday today (January 7) and judging from his wife Shorty’s recent posts on IG, it will be lit.

Vybz Kartel might be in jail, but he is still receiving love from his baby mother and common-law wife, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, who is anticipating the Dancehall icon’s birthday on January 7, 2021. The two have been together for over a decade and share three sons, and while they have shared many wonderful moments in public, the two have also shared their fair share of pain as Shorty had had a stillbirth baby girl. They two have also had several spats over the dancehall artiste cheating on Shorty, including once when she allegedly stabbed him in his side after he brought a woman over to one of their homes.

Nevertheless, the artiste seems to have the loyalty of his lady love in spite of the breakup rumors and an album chronicling Kartel’s pain released in 2020. On Instagram on Wednesday, She posted a photograph of the two kissings with the caption “my husband birthday loading,” along with the 100, heart and party emojis.

She also posted immediately for Vybz Kartel’s birthday, a throwback photo of the couple in happier times where a dark skinned Kartel, before the skin bleaching, is seen smiling while hugging Tanesha from behind. She captioned the post, “@vybzkartel happy birthday to the king of my heart, the man of my dream, and the love of my life.” Kartel also responded in the comments section, “me lifeline thank you and love you.” Meanwhile, her second son, Likkle Addi, joked in the comments section, “it aint even 12 yet.”

Among those also sharing in wishing the ‘Worl Boss’ were also his co-accused Shawn Storm, who posted three IG feed posts in tribute to his friend as he promised a festive birthday. One of the posts, a side profile image of Kartel with caption read “uhyuh mean a mi g Suh one more Post @VybzKartel More Life and blessings and a nuff nuff nuff nuff nuff more fi fwd mi boss.”