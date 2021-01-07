Saweetie Responds To Ceraadi Accurding Her Of Jacking “Best Friend” Concept

Ceraadi says Saweetie jacked her idea for “Best Friend.”

The new single is supposed to premiere on Jan 7, but it’s already causing controversy as popular R&B duo Ceraadi raises concern that the video concept used in the new song is eerily similar to that of a video they released. Fans quickly joined the conversation, with some saying Saweetie stole the video concept for her latest song.

Ceraadi on Instagram called out the My Type artist over the similarities in the video scenes. Ceraadi ‘s song is called ‘BFF.’ She shared screenshots of car scenes from their music video released in September with side by side shots of Saweetie’s new video with Doja Cat called ‘Best Friend’.

The post tagged both Doja Cat and Saweet with a series of IG emojis, including the peeping emoji. They also noted the lyrics of the songs. Ceraadi’s ‘BFF‘ includes the lines “when we ride, we be lit, lit/ She know she bad, yeah she thick, thick / She gon’ do the time if I click, click.”

On Saweetie’s song, the lyrics go, “That’s my best friend/ she a real bad bitch/ drive her own car/ she don’t need no Lyft.”

Meanwhile, Saweetie came with a clapback in the comments section with a sarcastic reply, “omg we’ll totallyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS.”

Saweetie’s fans also defended her as they noted that the concept was not an original concept and that many others have used it already. “exactly, concept been used so many times,” one fan wrote.

The video for the song is set to debut at 6 PM ET on Thursday.