Meek Mill Appears To Lost Hope In America: “Most Racist Country In The World”

Meek Mill appears to have lost hope in America saying the US is the “most racist country in the world.”

Meek Mill isn’t holding back on sharing his thoughts about the current situation ongoing in the United States as he watched on like many others, in horror at the actions of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, leaving one woman dead.

Unruly Donald Trump supporters breached security as they got into the building while U.S Senators counted the Electoral College votes, which predicted a Joe Biden win. Trump, who used social media to egg his supporters on, had his various social media accounts locked for 12 hours as the situation spiraled out of control.

Many who viewed the shenanigans, however, did not miss the stark differences between how the white domestic terrorists were treated in comparison to the violent reaction of security forces during Black Lives Matter protests last year, including one where BLM supporters near a perimeter fence were gassed following Trump orders, despite it being a peaceful protest.

Meek Mill, who is on top of his current affairs, spoke out at the blatant hypocrisy and racism displayed. On his Instagram, he posted a video of a white man sitting in the Speaker of the House’s chair after they broke into the Capitol building. “[The U.S] might be the most racist country in the world… lost hope seeing this today!!!!!!” he captioned his post.

He added, “we about to take some 757’s to Africa give America a break!” he said.

Speculations as to how the Trump supporters got into the building has led many on social media to blame Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who are accused of being the mastermind behind the group’s besieging the building, leaving Senators in fear for their lives as they barricaded themselves in one of the inner chambers where the counting was taking place.

The goal of the Trump rioters were to stop the electoral vote count to prevent President-Elect Joe Biden from official y being declared the 46th President of the United States, even while their head man Trump insisted on national TV that the election was fraudulent and that he won the election by a landslide victory, something that the numbers do not support as Americans overwhelmingly voted to remove Trump from the White House.

Meek Mill, who has been an advocate for criminal justice reform and other socio-political issues, has been very active in his work for not only his community but also at-risk groups. He has made many charitable and other efforts since his release from jail in 2018.