Snoop Dogg Warns Eminem Again In New Diss Track : Listen Preview

Snoop Dogg might have a Eminem diss track to respond to “Zeus.”

The Doggfather, Snoop D-O-Double-G, is seemingly throwing some heat at his one-time friend and associate Eminem as their unwanted beef moves from blue to a peppery medium-rare. This follows Snoop Dogg’s decision to reshare an unreleased track he previewed some months ago. The track’s lyrics include words people would readily associate with his newfound rival’s discography. Words such as Kamikaze, Close Curtains, and “Superman,” ring out for core Eminem fans. Those words are common and can be used for just about every situation. Still, it is the timing of the Dogg’s preview, which is drawing questions.

Snoop Dogg raps, “Shop stopper that dropped classics? The same ni**a that closed curtains will close caskets. Performing like compilation tracks, running numbers up, but they’re even miscalculating that.”

Upon previewing the song, Snoop shouted, “that n***a better leave me alone,” which many think was aimed directly at Em. Snoop did not confirm who the track is meant for and simply hopped off the LIVE to head to the gym.

Tensions between Em and Snoop blossomed late last year after the West Coast giant downplayed the Aftermath signee’s music while being interviewed by The Breakfast Club. Eminem responded to Snoop on “Zeus” off Music To Be Murdered By – Side B and further explained that move from Snoop felt as if he was betrayed by a member of his team. Snoop is not signed to Aftermath Records but is a close friend to Dr. Dre, who was recently hit with a brain aneurysm. While Dre is doing much better, it’s a shame to see the two legends in the industry going at it.

Do you think Eminem will respond?