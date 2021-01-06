Pop Smoke’s Brother Gets Emotional Talking About His Death

Pop Smoke’s brother is opening up about his death.

Pop Smoke’s brother Obasi Jackson ventured to Los Angeles for the first time since the death of his younger brother earlier this year to speak to Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade on the set of Peace Of Mind with Taraji. The show is known for its realism and freeform discussions on numerous emotionally stressful topics, and this episode was no different. The two female actresses invited Jackson and Asian Doll on set to discuss “Grief After Sudden Death.”

Obasi provided a truly touching rundown of how he received the news of his brother’s passing on the morning of February 19, 2020, as well as questioned the motives surrounding his murder. According to police reports, five hooded teenagers gained access to the Los Angeles house where the rapper was staying for his West Coast trip at around 4:30 AM in an attempt to rob the occupants. A scuffle ensued, which led to the rapper being shot multiple times. The teenagers have since been apprehended and charged. Walker, 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers, two teenagers, 15 and 17, were all charged with murder but 21-year-old Jaquan Murphy was charged with attempted murder.

Pop Smoke’s brother is now publicly questioning the details surrounding his death and revealed that his brother was receiving threats. “There were a lot of threats on his life, because of that he trying to figure out where the trips are coming,” explained Obasi.

“I don’t think anyone would do that, there’s a lo that goes into it. It’s just mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out without security,” he questioned.

An emotional Obasi also shared just how he’s currently coping with his brother’s death, which includes immersing himself in music and other forms of distraction. As explained by the show’s hosts, who also share similar experiences with sudden deaths, the correct type of therapist is a key step in overcoming the trauma. On that note, they expressed that they would be helping Jackson to find a health professional who would be better able to assist him. The same assistance was offered to Asian Doll, who is still grieving after losing her partner, King Von, in November.