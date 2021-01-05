NBA YoungBoy & GF Jazlyn Frolics In The Snow As Yaya Mayweather Baby Bump Grows

NBA YoungBoy doesn’t stay single for long if any at all.

The Baton Rouge hitmaker has been spotted with a new lady love on his arm, Jazlyn Mychelle. The pair have been making the most of the cold weather, as they embarked on a snowy outing that included a sled ride based on the videos that Jazlyn uploaded to her Insta Story. The YouTube star was first linked to the “Kacey Talk” rapper in the summer, but things cooled down until early last month when they were seen cuddling and dancing in a video posted on Triller. While fans of NBA YoungBoy are surely pleased that he has found love, the timing is a bit awkward as Yaya Mayweather is due to give birth to his 7th child any day.

The expectant mom held a lavish baby shower in November, complete with fancy crystal glassware and large light-up letters spelling out “baby boy” situated on a stage. Although the event was titled “Iyanna and Kentrell’s Baby Shower 2020”, the father in question was nowhere to be seen. It appears now as though he and Yaya are definitely not a couple, but let’s hope that he still plays a role in the life of the son he is set to share with the boxing legend’s daughter.

Yaya Mayweather is not the only woman NBA YoungBoy got knocked up last year as his other baby mama, Drea Symone, welcomed a daughter — the rapper’s sixth kid — on December 1st. Fans will now be keeping an eye on Jazlyn as to whether she will end up expecting the 21-year-old artist’s 9th child in a few months.