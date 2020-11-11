Yaya Mayweather Shares More Footage From Her & NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Shower

Yaya Mayweather’s baby shower was quite the affair, based on new footage she shared.

Those who didn’t crack an invite to the event are within their right to experience FOMO, as it seems as though no expense was spared. “Iyanna and Kentrell’s Baby Shower 2020,” read the top of the menu which referred to NBA YoungBoy and the mom-to-be by their birth names. Socially-distanced tables were adorned with multiple plates and crystal glassware, making the function seem more like a wedding than a baby celebration.

Some on social media had thought that the bash seemed tacky when they spotted photos of a stage that included light-up letters spelling out “baby boy,” but the new video which Yaya Mayweather posted on the ‘gram demonstrates just how fancy the entire affair was.

White seemed to be the dress code, as the guests donned outfits in the pale color, and the 20-year-old sported a white latex bodysuit that showed off her growing baby bump. It also looked as though attendees played games and even had a blue guest book to sign.

After sharing the video on Instagram, many fans inquired where her baby daddy was during the shower as he did not appear to be present, other than a photo of him, which flashed momentarily on the projector screen. “Iyana and kentrell’s baby shower with no kentrell,” read one comment, while another asked, “Wait did he even go?” The “Whitey Bulgar” rapper, who today dropped his new mixtape, Until I Return, has had a rough year so far, including arrests for drug charges and assault, and told his IG followers, “I’m still in a dark place inside my life. I’m still hurtin’ but I’m still always prayin’ though,” as he awaits the birth of his 6th child.