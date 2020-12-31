French Montana Addresses Critics Saying His 6-Pack Abs Fake

French Montana is responding to internet trolls who said his abs were fake and airbrushed for a recent magazine photoshoot he did for XXL on Monday.

Some trolls said his abs were fake “screaming at French Montana and these built in abs he just purchased,” one tweet said. Another Twitter user posted, “French Montana got abs implants and didn’t even get the pecs and arms to match.” The cover photo of the shoot has French wearing a black blazer with platinum chains on his neck, his Calvin Klein boxers peeking out while his well-defined abs and chest show out.

Many couldn’t believe that the artist now sports abs where he previously had a very large beer belly. However, the South Bronz native has seen the comments and wants everyone to know that that is his real body. In a video he shared Wednesday, Montana can be seen posing as someone takes a behind the scenes video of him.

French Montana said, “They said I spray painted my six pack on. I got catfished too many times to catfish my people lol I just got to it! Nothing beats hard work and always remember there’s people out there that don’t want you to be great #2021 bts #xxlcovershoot.”

In the XXL cover story, French Montana disclosed that his week-long hospital stay in 2019 was a result of drugs, alcohol, fatigue, and dehydration. He admitted that he was addicted to prescription drugs as he sought to use them to keep him awake or treat pain. However, since then, he has dropped the bad habits as he focuses on his health as a priority, which includes exercising.