Tekashi 6ix9ine Disses King Von, Accuses Lil Durk Of Exploiting Rapper’s Death

Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Lil Durk accusing him of profiting off King Von.

The rap world has mourned a lot of their rising stars this year. One of the deaths that rocked many fans was the killing of King Von, who was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta hookah bar. As many continue to mourn the young rapper, one of his colleagues, Lil Durk, has taken it upon himself to offer whatever kind of help that he can give to Von’s family.

Recently he spent some time with Von’s children after releasing his highly anticipated album ‘The Voice’. While it appears he’s trying to do the decent thing and give support to the young family, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine believes Durk is only exploiting the family for his own selfish reasons.

While Durk obviously took the death of his friend hard, Tekashi made harsh and unfounded accusations via Twitter. He made his feelings known after Akademiks posted about Durk’s mixtape on Instagram. According to the Akademiks’ post, the project has been doing well so far and is expected to sell roughly 55,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week.

Tekashi 6ix9ine responded with, “Used Von name for sales. Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K #KingVon REST IN PISS.”

The baseless and tactless comments from 6ix9ine does not add up, especially since before his death, Durk signed Von to his Only The Family imprint label. He did so a short while before Von released the single “Crazy Story” in 2018. This isn’t the first time that Tekashi has had words for Durk as he’s trolled him for low album sales before. That started a hot back and forth between the two on social media, which lasted for weeks. It seems like Tekashi 69 feels threatened because, in September, he said Drake was the only reason Lil Durk has ever been successful.