Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Ignite Twitter As Romance Blossom In Barbados

Rihanna and her boo A$AP Rocky excite fans as their romance continues to blossom in Barbados.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spending a lot of time of late as they enjoy each other’s company in the RiRi’s home island of Barbados. They’ve been spotted out and about for a stroll, but now images have surfaced with them cozying up, confirming rumors that the two have been in a secret relationship for months now.

The couple is clearly enjoying their holiday getaway as they were spotted enjoying a boat ride while getting cozy with each other. Both of them were wearing their masks as they made their way to the pier. Rihanna can be seen wearing a cowl neck glitter mini dress while Rocky has on three quarter denim pants along with a cream-colored cap and matching t-shirt.

One photo shows Rihanna standing in front of Rocky as she touches his legs, while other photos show them standing close together in almost a hug. Rocky is seen laughing at Rihanna, and at one point, she appears to be sitting on Rocky’s lap.

The couple also enjoyed the day out as they donned life jackets, and Rihanna took him on a Jet Ski ride as she showed off her island skills of being an island girl. Later on, the couple also went on a tube ride as the tube was pulled through the sea by a speed boat.

Social media reacted to the couple as many came to finality as to the speculations that the pair was a thing. Many were happy for the couple, while a few tweeted that they are not fans of Rocky, who is a “colorist” for his comments about Black Lives Matter saying that he isn’t affected.

In spite of that, it does seem like many are rooting for them, with one fan commenting, “Yess I love them they both so fine.”

Oher fans also joked as they called out both artists – “where is the new music?” clearly speaking to Rihanna’s much-anticipated album that has not been given a drop date as well as fans wanting new music from Rocky.

The fact that ASAP Rocky is in Barbados with Rihanna and I am not pic.twitter.com/qczILYWpWU — whitley killbert. ? (@lowkeyyci) December 29, 2020

can’t tell if i’m jealous of rihanna or asap rocky https://t.co/qAT6u8Cir3 — girl on the moon (@steezyevelyn) December 29, 2020

Lil Uzi seeing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky living their best lives with each other pic.twitter.com/Q2dCNEyDSi — Isaac Marquez (@HomieHotDog) December 29, 2020

Yeh Rihanna dating ASAP Rocky is the last straw. How you still going to date him after all the colorist and anti-black things he said? pic.twitter.com/zbbmnTAmul — Zacky (@LustForCarey) December 29, 2020

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Jet skiing in Barbados…? I’m laughing pic.twitter.com/GMj1NBelLT — $ (@2000sphase) December 29, 2020

Rihanna and asap rocky ??? My dream; My future; pic.twitter.com/IgiQ9GoRJe — ribadgl ? (@ribadgl) December 29, 2020