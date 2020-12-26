Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted In Barbados Holding Hands And Displaying PDA

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted in Barbados on Christmas walking and holding hands.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spending their Christmas holiday in Barbados, Rihanna’s birthplace. The two were reportedly spotted getting off a plane together prior to the holidays, and new photos show them showing some PDA in public as they have a good time on the warm island.

We know Rihanna is on the island after she was spotted hanging out with fans at a gas station. Even though the starlet was wearing a mask and dressed normally, loyal fans were able to identify her. It now seems that Rihanna and Rocky are officially an item as they spend another major holiday together.

She and Rocky are reportedly vacationing in the warm tropical paradise as they enjoy some quality time together. TMZ shared some photos showing the pair holding hands while walking and spending time together on a boat.

The rumors as to Rihanna and Rocky dating started in early 2020 after the actress and artist reportedly broke up with her boyfriend of 3 years – Hassan Jameel. It’s said that she and Rocky have been good friends for years, and it seems that they are now romantically involved. Rocky has appeared in many promotions for Fenty Beauty – Rihanna’s second company, which focuses on make-up and skincare and other beauty items.

Sources previously told Urban Islandz that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been casually dating since last year and are only now going public with their relationship. We’re told that they’ve grown closer over the holidays, spending time together in New York before jetting off to Barbados to spend time with RiRi’s family.