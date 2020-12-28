Beyoncé Gifted Gucci Mane’s Son A $250 Silver Spoon, Here’s How Keyshia Ka’oir React

Beyoncé gifted Gucci Mane’s newborn baby boy a $250 silver spoon that now worth a whole lot more.

The East Atlanta Santa rapper welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, shortly before Christmas, making this holiday more special than most. The birth of Ice Davis on December 23rd marks the first child for the couple who tied the knot in 2017 with a lavish ceremony in Miami that was paid for by BET after they documented the lead-up in the documentary series, The Mane Event.

Even if the baby’s birth didn’t coincide with Christmas, he was bound to be showered with gifts. One of those is from none other than Beyoncé, who spoilt the little one with a silver fork and spoon from Tiffany & Co. The luxury cutlery set reportedly retails for $250 but is priceless considering it came from the “Brown Skin Girl” singer.

“Thank you Bey,” wrote Keyshia Ka’oir while sharing a video of the present on her Insta Story. “Aww, how cute are these fork and spoon from Tiffany. Thanks, Beyoncé, this means everything to us. For Baby Ice,” the cosmetics company founder can be heard cooing.

The Wopsters were not short on gifts this year, as seen in the photo that the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper posted on the ‘gram. “Best Christmas gift ever was my son ICE DAVIS,” Gucci Mane wrote alongside the snap of himself holding the baby beside an enormous Christmas tree and dozens of boxes. Some of the presents which he received included a giant chain with the words “ice daddy” and pajamas embroidered with the term “ice dad”.