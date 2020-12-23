Gucci Mane & His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Welcomes First Child Together A Baby Boy

Gucci Mane and Ka’oir welcomes their first child together, a bouncing baby boy.

It’s safe to say that Gucci Mane is perhaps having the biggest year of his career, maybe the biggest year of his life. Not only did he ended his age old feud with Jeezy and attracted the biggest crowd on Verzuz, but he also now has a baby boy, the newest addition to this growing family with his Jamaican beauty, Keyshia Ka’oir. “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis,” Guwop wrote on IG whole his wife added, “He’s here!”

Just recently, the couple shared their baby’s ultrasound as the couple prepares to welcome their first child together.

People who are fans of the fly couple were lucky to see the first image of the baby who is said to be a baby boy as Gucci Mane posted the picture of the ultrasound which has a clear outline of the baby’s face and his features.

In the post liked by 251k people, Gucci said “wow my son bout to look just like me,” along with the icy emoji. In the picture, the baby’s nose, mouth and cheeks are clearly outlined. He also seems to have a lot of hair as his mom, Keyshia gleefully commented “it’s his hair for me.”

Fans were happy to see the first glimpse of the baby even while still in the womb. Some asked that they not hide the baby from the public while others were in awe at the baby’s hair. The couple got married in 2017. Kaoir hinted in 2019 that it was time to ditch the birth control pills and have a baby boy- a mini Guwop.

Both Gucci Mane and Keyshia are parents but there is no baby in the family as both of their kids are teenagers and young adults. Gucci Mane shares a child with his ex-wife and Keyshia has three children from previous relationships.

Keyshia Kaoir who is a renowned businesswoman and fitness enthusiast is 35 years old and was born in 1985 in Jamaica but later emigrated at a young age. Keyshia’s oldest child Sade is 22, Dior 20, and she has a son between the ages of 12-15 years old.