Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcomes Second Child Together

Nick Cannon is a father again.

Nick Cannon got the best gift for Christmas- another baby with his beauty queen Brittany Bell. The ‘Wild ’N Out’ host and Bell welcomed their second baby just before Christmas. The baby’s name is Powerful Queen Cannon, as announced by Bell, who is a former Miss Arizona USA beauty queen. “the best gift we have ever been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas.”

Bell also said the baby came through a natural water birth and Nick came in for some daddy praise for his support “all I can say is that Nick is my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”

The slideshow of photos showed a smiling Nick along with Bell in matching red and black pajamas holding the newborn as her older son leans in with a smile. Other photos of the couple show Nick cradling the baby as he gazes down at her. The couple’s three (3) year old son is called Golden. Nick also has two children, 9-year-old twins named Moroccan and Monroe by his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

It’s been a weird year for Nick Cannon, who was recently in a relationship with model Jessica White. She later dumped him in August 2020 after she found out his other girlfriend/ baby momma, Bell, was two months pregnant. White and Nick are said to have been dating on and off since 2015. Cannon and White seemed to have been dating from 2019 into 2020 before announcing she was tired of not being valued and didn’t want to deal with any “baggage” anymore.