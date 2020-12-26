Meek Mill Shoots Music Videos In Philly Hood Despite Beef With Poundside Pop

Meek Mill is putting his foot down amidst local rappers banning him from his city and says he plans to shoot his music videos in Philly anyway.

“Ima Boss” rapper Meek Mill proudly hails from Philadelphia but even though the rapper has come to even have a street named off of him in the city, he was recently banned by some local rappers up North. When Meek recently tried to make peace in the city and even offered to pay rappers to focus on the bag and abandon crime and violence, he was called out by North Philly rapper Poundside Pop who said Meek was on some “opp loving sh*t” and didn’t run the city.

According to Pounside Pop he and his crew are the ones who run “the whole city” and he declared that Meek Mill was banned from North Philadelphia. Meek seemingly responded at the time with a tweet that read, “We run the hood the f**k is you saying lol” before going on a brief social media hiatus. Now that Meek is back he appears to be on the verge of finishing his album. Meanwhile, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that he is staying put and plans to get all his visuals done in his city.

“I’m shooting the rest of my videos in Philly ……. #extremebigdawgsh*t,” Meek wrote alongside a clip of one of his music videos playing on a flat-screen. In the video post, the rapper scribes an excerpt from the song lyrics: “Y’all got 2 comfy talking about cuz too loosely,” he wrote. Meek Mill is clearly not backing down and he doesn’t care what any other rapper has to say about it.

While Philly rappers can’t seem to agree on who runs the city, Meek is not taking kindly to the banishment. Hopefully, he can wrap up the album and the visuals without inciting an all-out war.