Ashanti Gives Update On Her COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says Mom Out Of Hospital

Ashanti says she’s feeling much better after testing positive for Covid-19 and that her mother is out of the hospital and her dad, who also contracted the virus, is doing well.

Ashanti is updating fans on her progress after the artist tested positive for the coronavirus and had to cancel her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole until the New Year. In a post on Instagram, Ashanti thanked her fans. “I just wanted to thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers. I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails, and DMs checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that.”

The 40-year-old singer and songwriter has been recovering at home as she rides out the viral infection. She added that she is feeling much better, and she’s also thankful for her mother, who was also sick with the virus, as well as her father. “Thanking God my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well.”

She continued, “needless to say this will be a very different Christmas…but still filled with gratitude and love.”

Ashanti and Keisha Cole will face off on January 9, 2020, in what’s being touted as the best ladies night in music to come. The Verzuz series by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will see the two artists going head to head as they deliver their discographies during a three-hour session online.