Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz R&B Battle Confirmed

The fans have been pleading to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for a specific matchup on their now hit Verzuz show. The organizers have obliged and have finally worked out the details to ensure two of the biggest female acts of the last 2 decades, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti, are able to trade musical blows.

“Yeah, it’s official! The paperwork is IN. It’s a legendary Ladies Night on Saturday, December 12th with @ashanti and @keyshiacole,” shared the official Verzuz page while displaying a poster of both women.

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti were born just a year and a couple of days shy of each other; October 13, 1980, and October 15, 1981, respectively. The showdown is being touted as the battle of the Libras and it should be interesting to see if a year makes a difference between these two r&b powerhouses.

Anxious fans are already choosing who they think will be the winner of the 4th female battle to take place since the start of Verzuz. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Monica and Brandy, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle have all carried fans through the catalog of hits.

“Ashanti wins automatically. Do ya’ll know how much music Ashanti is responsible for??? She won off her pen alone,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Definitely Keyshia!! Love Ashanti .. but keyshia bout to have us setting trash cans on fire .. and still in love,” said one person on Instagram.

Who you have as your winner?

The physical venture for what we’re sure will be a celebration of music and culture has not been announced however, fans can tune in on the Verzuz IG page or in HD on Apple’s platform.