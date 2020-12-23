Boosie Badazz Told Fans He’s Urgently In Need Of Diabetes Medication

Boosie Badazz is seeking your help getting some urgently needed medication for his diabetes.

Several fans of Boosie Badazz have raised concerns for the rapper after he reached out via Instagram to ask for emergency medical help. The rapper reached out to his fanbase asking for urgent help to refill his insulin injections. He posted a picture on his Instagram account asking fans to drop off any extra that they might have to help him out.

He posted, “I NEED IF U N ATL dm @nightlyfedtone CASH ON DECK.” As a diabetic, it’s crucial that he keeps his insulin levels in check following the injury he sustained to his foot after being shot. The shooting which happened just about a month ago required three surgeries before he could begin to heal. At one point it was thought that he lost his leg. For the last few weeks, he’s been getting around in a wheelchair. The lack of mobility hasn’t stopped him from performing for his fans though.

This isn’t the first time that he’s made an appeal to help him secure insulin. In fact, earlier this year a woman drove three hours just to ensure that he had some insulin. She was gifted with instant karma for her good deed as after she left from by Boosie she stopped off at a gas station and won US $10,000 from a scratch card.

His fans shared his concerns and let him know that they would see how they could help. Here’s what some of them had to say:

“His leg ain’t gone heal if y’all don’t get this,” one fan wrote while another added, “Get at boosie on the quicks y’all ! And y’all have a blessed day.”