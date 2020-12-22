Offset Stunts Insane Lambo Cardi B Gifted Him Take Shots At His Haters

Offset says “you want my life” as he flexes hard on the gram with his new Lamborghini.

Considering the lavish gifts that celebrities usually exchange, especially in relationships, it should have come as no surprise to see Cardi B completely outdo herself yet another year for her husband’s birthday. Alas, it was a jaw-dropper as the Grammy Award-winning rapper who gifted Offset half a million in cash for his birthday last year, tipped the scales a bit more when she surprised him with a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ last week.

The couple that collectively boasts an impressive fleet of luxury vehicles shared the moment Offset received the gift at his lavish birthday party on social media. The Father of 4 rapper was visibly flustered and beyond elated when he was presented with the rare sports car.

“SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib,” he wrote on Instagram a week ago. While he may have been in utter disbelief that he was the lucky owner of the luxury sports car that’s reportedly one of only 63 in the world, Offset has moved into the second phase of accepting the gift – bragging.

Taking to social media to show off the new Lamborghini again, the Migos rapper color-coordinated his drip with the gold-plated Aventador SVJ. Alongside the shot of him sitting on the hood of the car at a gas station with the suicide doors in the air, Offset wrote, “Talk behind my back cause you want my life But take that up with God he gave it to me.”

Offset previously thanked his wife Cardi B on the ‘gram again posting photos of them arriving at his birthday bash with the caption, “Blessed to have you in my arms.” Some would say he did enough to honor the “gratitude first” grace period before he started stunting on us. What say you?