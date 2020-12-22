DaBaby Is Already Plotting His Retirement From Rap

DaBaby already set a date for his retirement from rap. Is he falling into the same trap like so many other rappers before him?

It seems like music industry artists used to remain desperate for fame and success throughout their careers. But now, more than ever before, we are hearing about artists choosing to retire from music at the height of their popularity instead of waiting for their moment in the spotlight to slowly fizzle out over time. Of course, artists also have a reputation for changing their minds after announcing their retirement. Only time will tell if this is the case for DaBaby, who has now gone public with his plan to leave the rap game in the next five years.

DaBaby has had an amazing year, despite the many challenges and setbacks the world has faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has proven time and time again that he is equipped with the talent and star power to have a thriving career in hip hop for many years to come, should he choose that path. However, according to a new interview with XXL, Baby has other plans. It seems the Kirk rapper has his sights set on the business side of things, saying, “Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment in five years is definitely gonna be one of the hottest labels in the game. I’ma be retired in five years. I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”

DaBaby is only the latest to join a list of artists who have become passionate about mentoring and signing other rappers to their own labels. This position not only allows the artist to stay in the creative world of music making but also grants them the freedom of running their own business while helping other rappers get a leg up in the industry. For now, Baby is enjoying his accolades, saying, “Being on XXL Freshman cover last year. Having a solo cover this year, like, that sh*t major.”