21 Savage & Mulatto Reportedly Dating & On Vacation Together, Peep The Photos

Both 21 Savage and Mulatto seems to be vacationing in the same place as the latter continues to celebrate her birthday while on vacation in Puerto Rico following Mulatto’s lavish birthday celebration over the weekend.

Fans have connected the dots after discovering hints from both of their social media accounts that conclude that they are possibly on vacation in Puerto Rico celebrating Mulatto’s birthday. The two are familiar with each other as 21 Savage appeared on her ‘Pull Up’ debut album.

Rapper 21 Savage is becoming known for being one of the youngest, but wise artists in the game for his level headed advice to older rappers and even as a mediator in the middle of incendiary discussions. It seems that he might want to keep his life private when it comes to his relationship.

Fans noticed that 21 Savage posted videos on his Instagram but tagged his location as Miami. They also noticed Mulatto’s steamy photo backgrounds looking very similar to stories posted by a colleague of 21 Savage also tagged “Miami” leading them to speculate that 21 Savage was trying to throw the fans off.

Stories shared by Savage’s friend and Saweetie both seemed to show bright sunny skies and the same buildings and surroundings from the same angle.

Meanwhile, Saweetie seems to be having a blast as she shared several snaps on her stories with her friends as she takes shots and twerk while her friends sing her happy birthday. She also shared videos of her doing buggy riding and stopping at a small river with her friends as she explores the island paradise.