RT Boss Claism He Made Spice Turned Down Shenseea Collab

Spice self-proclaim spiritual adviser claimed that he advised her against collaborating with Shenseea.

Shenseea is one of the hottest and most talented female artistes to have emerged out of Jamaica in the last couple of years. Her prolific releases have led to her sign with Rvssian’s Rich Immigrant Label, which is a subsidiary of Interscope Records. She has snagged features with mates such as Teejay, Konshens, Vybz Kartel, Young Thug, Tyga, and other top male acts.

The “Rebel” singer has yet to collaborate with a female. By way of a very fruitful grapevine, it is alleged that Shenseea’s management team had their eyes set on working with Spice. The reason the collaboration between the two queens did not happen is finally coming to light, among the other juicy and interesting details from the massive tell-all orchestrated by Spice’s former spiritual advisor, Nardo “RT Boss” Smith.

During one of his Instagram Live sessions, he recounted that Spice shelved a request from Romeich.

“Romeich ask fi a collab from Shenseea and all now Spice can’t give Shenseea. Me never approve that, me never think it fit fi do the collab,” he shared.

Smith went on to highlight that the advice he provided to Spice may have been wrong. “Me loyal to the game, me say you no suppose to give her no collab…because at the time it didn’t make no sense,” he confirmed. Sadly, Smith did not share the exact year the request from Romeich came through or if the offer is still on the table.

On a more positive note, the “reader man/spiritual advisor” prophesied that Shenseea would be walking away with a Grammy in the future. The “Blessed” singer has been putting in the work both locally and abroad, which will more than likely placed her under the watchful eyes of Grammy officials. Surprisingly, RT did not list Shenseea’s hard work and dedication as the reason for the future win.

“The reason why Shenseea go get the Grammy is because Spice have a dutty mind and Spice is very ungrateful,” he explains. These are also the reasons he listed for his decision to out Spice’s darkest secrets, which they shared over the course of a decade.

Some of those secrets allegedly include the “Jim Schreechie” entertainer being a lesbian, working witchcraft against Lady Saw, cheating on former fiance’ Nicholas Lall resulting in a sex tape, convincing Lall that he’s the father of a child that isn’t biologically his, among other spills.