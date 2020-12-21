Lil Wayne Says He Wasn’t Invited To The Grammys: “I Wonder… Am I Not Worthy?

There will be no Weezy at the Grammys next year.

Lil Wayne revealed that he was not invited to the 2021 staging of the event in spite of being a noted and respected living legend in the rap industry. The rapper tweeted that he was confused and had not been given an explanation for the lack of invite to the event, which is one that is much anticipated annually in the entertainment – Hollywood scene. The Grammys also did not nominate Lil Wayne for an award this year for any of his works, but he is a five times Grammy award winner.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality?” asked Lil Wayne on Twitter. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking back at me & I go to the studio.”

The Grammys has been having a year of bad publicity as many across the industry call out the body for being racist and biased. Among those who have lashed out at the Grammys are Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and many others over the recent nominations that saw deserving artists like The Weeknd, Popcaan, and others being left off of the nomination lists.

Just last week, as if the Grammys can’t stop offending people, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish said the Grammys asked her to host without remuneration and expected her to foot her own hair, closet, and make-up- an expensive venture for the type and quality of the event. The Grammys eventually apologized, but that has not been enough for the artists like Drake, who feels the body needs to be replaced with a more credible and non-racist body that recognizes and rewards black performance.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne is experiencing a successful year with news coming out of a current lawsuit brought by his manager that he sold his masters to Universal for $100 million. He just released his latest No Ceilings 3 mixtape, as well as the ultra-loaded b-side, which includes features from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more. The artist, who also released his Funeral album this year, seems to have expected more than one nomination, which he got in the Best Recording Package category.