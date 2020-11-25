Popcaan Blasts “Corrupt” Grammys After Major Dancehall Snub

Popcaan is among a slew of dancehall artistes reacting to the Grammy nominations for Best Reggae Album.

For many years the Grammy Award show has been subject to criticism from Dancehall lovers who feel that the genre is largely neglected. With the release of the Best Reggae Album category for next year’s Grammy Awards, which were announced yesterday, November 24, many fans are upset that Popcaan has been left out.

The deejay, who many believe is now the face of Dancehall, did not receive any nominations in any category. His albums have been doing well in the US market, and FIXTAPE even debuted on the Billboard 200 at 94, which was the sixth-best debut of that week. He’s even had the honor of being featured on former US president Barack Obama’s summer playlist. The former president added “Twist and Turn” to the revered playlist.

Even with all the accolades that have been showered on him since the release of the album, Popcaan’s name is not even mentioned at the Grammy’s. Even though Popcaan is happy for the nominated artists, he used his Instagram to say that he thinks the entire thing is corrupted. He said, “Big up the nominees for this year grammy SALUTE!!!!??? @recordingacademy differently tho unu corruption levels high nuh bomboclaat!! We unstoppable tho dancehall music we nah stop until unu accept we. #UNRULYFOREVERSOLID mi unruly family them me love unu #POLITRICKS.”

His fans had his back as they responded to the post that has been liked over 10,000 times. Here’s what some of them had to say:

“I love how u post this. Dem fi get a biiiiiiiiig board bax because dem more than fava eeediot now! #Fixtape done fix up d world. A wah do dem!!!!!!! A it a play PRESENTLY!” one fan wrote.

“Bro they should just cancel grammy at this point. No Kartel, no Popcaan, no The Weeknd (like seriously) and Justin Bieber made a RnB album and it was nominated as pop album. Grammys are lame. Your music doesn’t need grammys to be recognized so don’t pay them no mind mi G!”

“All great artists some legends. However, they never acknowledge the other side of reggae/dancehall that is also having a major impact on the world.”