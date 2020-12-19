Snoop Dogg Trashed & Mocks Eminem In Leaked Audio Following “Zeus” Diss Track

Seems Snoop Dogg never had any love for Eminem.

Following Eminem’s release of his diss record “Zeus” off of his Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, many fans had theories about why Eminem fired shots at Snoop Dogg. The album was released yesterday, December 18. In one verse in “Zeus”, he rapped, “And as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me. But, just not in my camp. I’m diplomatic, ’cause I’m tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Man, not really. I had dog backwards.”

Since the release, many fans assumed the beef between them was because of the fact that Snoop said the “8 Mile” rapper couldn’t make his top ten list. Earlier this year Snoop said the most that Eminem could claim to be was the “the great white hope.” This could be just one of the reasons though, as an allegedly leaked video that began circulating recently shows that Snoop never really cared for Eminem. In the clip, which looks like it was from back when Eminem dropped “Stan” in 2000, Snoop is heard openly mocking Eminem’s music.

At one point, he said, “I don’t listen to Eminem records. No disrespect to him. I’m gangsta.” As the clip progresses, he harshly criticizes the song and explains that when he heard the sample, he thought of another track. At one point, he mocks Eminem’s style as well. This might be the beginning of a long feud between two of the best in the game.

Fans who commented under the video seemed surprised that the two had beef, and some chimed in with their take on the brewing situation. Here’s what a few of them had to say.

“I grew up listening to both these dudes, love their music and all, but I feel what Snoop is saying. I’m not always in the mood to really listen to Em’s music (he makes songs that get better with each listen and have so much in them, that you really need to pay attention to appreciate the level of skill and work he’s put in). Depends on where you are at, what you are doing, moods, etc. I don’t always be wanting to listen to so a whole bunch of gangsta-sh*t either (and I love, and prefer, gangsta-ass trap music).”

“Snoop has done a lot of interviews praising em and saying he one of the best yet out here not talking smack. I lost respect for Snoop a long time ago, realized he’s fake and changes his tune way too much. People been catching on, including myself, that he fake.”

“Snoop sound ignorant Stan is a song any celebrity can relate 2.”