50 Cent Reacts To Surgeon Who Saved His Life Getting Convicted For Fraud

50 Cent shared his reaction to the surgeon who saved his life getting convicted on medical fraud.

The surgeon who saved 50 Cent’s life following his now-famous brush with death has pleaded guilty to 56 counts of federal health care fraud. The news was first reported by Hip-Hop-N-More. Part of 50 Cent’s success in the rap genre was because of the well-known fact that he was shot nine times back in May 2000.

Following the shooting, he was wounded in his hand, arm, hip, legs, chest, and face. The shot that hit his left cheek has left him with a minor slur. The doctor who saved his life that night, Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson, was convicted of ripping off patients from under-served communities. He raked in about US$29 million, and most of it was to fund his lavish lifestyle.

According to a report in the Tallahassee, the surgeon’s charges include 56 counts of health-care fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and aggravated identity theft. According to prosecutors, he billed Capital Health Plan, Medicare, and other insurance companies for procedures that he never performed, which amounted to millions of dollars.

The U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe said in a statement that they would do everything to try and recoup the money.

“It is critically important that we do everything within the scope of our authority to help the patients preyed upon by this criminal doctor, in order to seek recovery of the $29-million-plus that he fraudulently received and to prevent similar schemes from happening in the future — both by deterring the would-be perpetrators and by educating those they would exploit.”

Even though it had nothing to do with 50, most news outlets still reported the fact that it was the surgeon who saved his life. 50 Cent eventually responded to the articles and said, “Got Damn Doc! WTF, you got my name in this bulls**t for scammer. The f**k wrong with you. LOL,” he wrote.

The two also have a history beyond his surgery as the doctor in question previously sued the rapper over an unpaid hospital bill of $32K. This came after 50 rose to fame. Back then, 50 also addressed that matter. He said, “See how they make me out to be the bad guy no matter what. Boy it’s a good thing i learned not to care what people think of me. I didn’t get on till 03, the doctor came back looking for 32G’s. I said man, get the f*&k outta here before you get shot. LOL.”