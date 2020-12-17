Cardi B Tries Out Ballet & Car Drifting In New Show “Cardi B Tries ___”

Cardi B has her own show launching show, “Cardi Tries ___.”

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B doesn’t just “fill up the safe” with checks for her music but other productions as well. The rapper/actress who starred in her first movie last year and made history for being a part of the biggest debut for an all-female lead cast live action film is now trying her hand at her own series.

Cardi B teamed up with Facebook Messenger and Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce “Cardi Tries ___” which will premiere today on Facebook Watch as part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature. As the title of the series implies, we will see the Grammy-winning rapper trying out some new things from stunt car racing to ballet, teaching, and more.

The new Facebook feature allows audiences to watch exclusive shows in real-time together over video calls with friends on Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together and on Instagram. A new episode of “Cardi Tries ___” will premiere this and every Thursday at noon until February 4.

Throughout the series, the “Press” rapper will host a number of guest stars from athletes, actors, and other entertainers. Some of the stars expected to appear are country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, Grey’s Anatomy’s Debbie Allen, and more.

The Jesse Collis Entertainment series is executively produced by Cardi B herself, as well as Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, showrunner Todd Yasui, and Cardi’s former publicist Patience Foster. Cardi announced it on her socials, revealing clips from the show. “Get ready YALL! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing, and basketball to name a few,” she wrote on Instagram. “My first episode launches today and every Thursday at 12pm.”

The first episode of Messenger’s “Cardi Tries ___” is available to stream now.