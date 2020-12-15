Lil Uzi Vert Says He Is Featured On Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red”

Lil Uzi Vert is reportedly going to be on Playboi Carti’s new album.

The friendship status of Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert is constantly up in the air as far as fans know because the rappers are always super unclear about whether they are beefing or not. Though for a while, it seemed the rappers were at odds, and fans speculated about Uzi issuing a diss track for Playboi Carti, the two may have made amends because it’s being reported that Lil Uzi Vert is featured on Carti’s long-awaited album.

During an Instagram Live video, someone asked one of Uzi’s associates if the rapper would be on Whole Lotta Red, to which someone in the background, seemingly Uzi himself, responded positively and said he would be on track 3 and track 16. While Carti hasn’t released a tracklist yet, fans are already excited about the mere idea of Uzi appearing on two of the upcoming tracks.

Earlier this year in April, Lil Uzi shared a preview of a track with Playboi Carti that they have been teasing since 2018. Fans immediately thought the rapper would be releasing the song in short order, but that has still not materialized. It is now believed that the track is finally slated to arrive on Christmas Day, which is when Whole Lotta Red will reportedly be available.

Uzi and Carti’s relationship has had its ups and downs, but Uzi always corrected fans when they smelled beef, constantly assuring them that he is not dissing Carti when it is assumed that a cryptic tweet or song is about him. Playboi Carti mentioned in an interview once that he and Uzi have a bunch of songs together, so fans don’t need any convincing about the likelihood of Baby Pluto appearing on Whole Lotta Red. “We’ve been recording since like 2015,” Carti said at the time. “So we know what we got to do. We know what we’re capable of. We just gotta do what we gotta do.”

It looks like we will finally get to hear what they’ve been keeping in the vault all these years.