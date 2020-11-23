Playboi Carti Pops Up On Instagram Live After Dropping “Whole Lotta Red” News

Rapper Playboi Carti is finally looking to paint the city with his brand new album, and something tells us it’s gonna be a Whole Lotta Red.

Playboi Carti popped up on Instagram Live on Monday. The rapper has been teasing the album from as far back as July of 2019 when he mentioned that it would be available within the “next 60 days.” I don’t think we need to state the obvious that the proposed release date is now long gone, ultimately leaving his fans on ‘read’ and brimming with anticipation for the arrival. Carti’s lack of posts and all-out appearances on his social media accounts didn’t help to keep his legion of music hungry fans happy either.

In September, Iggy Azalea, the mother of Playboi Carti’s child, was ambushed with questions about her partner’s work. “I’m not ignoring the Carti comments. It’s just, I’ve already said he’s not here, he’s at the studio, and I can’t tell you when Whole Lotta Red is dropping,” she replied to fans. “That’s a secret. You know, I could never tell his secrets.”

During a recent interview with GQ for their upcoming Men of the Year spread, Playboi Carti also gave very spars details on the album’s release. Things shifted just a few days following the publication of that interview when the “Magnolia” rapper offered his fans hope of an early release.

“<3. Album.TuRneD iN,” Carti wrote below a gallery of fashionable shots.

During his interview, he explained that the project would be “alternative” and “psyched out.” He also confirmed that there would not be any features. “It feels like we worked too hard for this moment. So, I’ma do this sh_t with no features,” he said.

Thankfully, another long-awaited album will be released in 2020. Lil Uzi Vert broke the mold earlier in the year when he released Eternal Atake. Hip hop fans are still awaiting Cardi B’s follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, however, it seems they will have Whole Lotta Red to carry them through until that happens.

