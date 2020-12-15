Agent Sasco Teams With Digicel Foundation To provide studio at Juvenile Remand Centre

It’s the season for giving, and many dancehall deejays are doing their part. Agent Sasco has joined his counterparts and teamed up with the Digicel Foundation and his Banks of the Hope Foundation to provide musical equipment to the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston. The equipment will go towards the completion of a music studio that is under construction at the facility.

Agent Sasco is also partnering with dub poet Miguel ‘Steppa’ Williams on the same project. Williams is the Community Development Manager at the Digicel Foundation. Sasco has also said that he will be helping with the building of the music studio for the wards.

In 2019 Sasco received Jamaica’s Department of Correctional Services Diamond Award for his role in mentoring children at the same facility. At that time, the Department of Correctional Services said that he made an invaluable contribution to mentoring young boys at the facility. He’s continued to be a part of the rehabilitation process for the young men and also gives motivational talks to them. He first got involved through the We Transform Jamaica initiative, which he has been a part of since 2017.

Agent Sasco also provided financial assistance towards the education of some wards and also donated electronic game gadgets. Through his foundation, Sasco has been busy in 2020 trying to bring relief where possible. He’s also made it known that he doesn’t believe that poverty and crime go together.

Earlier this month, at a meeting with the Jamaican Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, called ‘CommTalk,’ he said, “there is a tendency to marry violence and poverty, that’s not true.” He continues to do what is necessary to champion the issues of those facing poverty in Jamaica.