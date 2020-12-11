Keri Hilson Showcases Glowing Baby Bump But Is She Really Pregnant ?

Keri Hilson excites fans with baby bump pics but she might not be really pregnant.

They say seeing is believing, but some persons are still trying to decipher if R&B singer Keri Hilson is actually pregnant or if her latest share on Instagram is simply for a role in a movie. On Thanksgiving day, Hilson took some time to serve up some “yams,” and we are not talking about food. She showed off her snatched body for her IG family and there was no bump in sight.

Fast-forward to December 11 and a fully clothed Hilson is now seen clutching a protruding baby bump. It’s quite common for celebs to keep their pregnancies a secret until the last couple of months or days. Cassie and Christina Milian announced their pregnancies just a day ago, and only days before then their photos showed no signs of the blessing growing inside.

A closer inspection of the recently uploaded Keri Hilson photo showed signs of a movie/tv-show set. Keri Hilson is best known for her pipes, but she recently ventured into films and can be seen in TV One’s upcoming movie Don’t Waste Your Pretty. The “Energy” singer tagged Lifetime TV and Pastor T.D. Jakes and Swirl Films to her image. Jakes recently copped a deal with Lifetime for his Seven Deadly Sins movie series, and this may just be the set Hilson is standing on.

Not many persons took the time to conduct any deep investigations and simply sent their congratulations to the “Pretty Girl Rock” entertainer. The like of 2 Chainz, Meagan Good, Kandi Burruss, Amerie, Natasha Bedingfield, Eric Bellinger,` and a host of Twitter users all sent congratulatory messages.

Keri Hilson clarified things in the comments when she jokingly wrote, “Guess love knocks you up, too.”

Did you fall for the Keri Hilson prank?