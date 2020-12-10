Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” Certified Diamond After 2 Years

Travis Scott and Drake joins an elite group of artistes with diamond-selling records.

Travis Scott and Drake both share a kind of unstoppable quality when it comes to producing hit after hit on a remarkably consistent basis. Therefore, it is no surprise that when these two stars come together on a track, the collaboration is going to be a force to be reckoned with. It looks like this formula worked exactly as intended when Drizzy and Scott joined forces back in 2018 on “Sicko Mode,” which has now joined the small club of diamond status tracks.

The song itself was a risky undertaking that, had it been executed by any other artists, may not have been a success. The track enlisted the creative juices of no less than twenty-nine composers and remained Travis Scott’s most popular hit to date. Clearly, fans of both rappers have kept the track in rotation over the last two years, and the dedication has paid off with a rare and impressive accolade.

It also helps that fun party anthems have only increased in popularity during quarantine since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, probably because most of us are reminiscing about a time when we could still turn up with friends and loved ones.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has continued to build on his marketability and remain incredibly relevant with innovative career moves since the start of the pandemic, including an entire concert performed virtually through the highly popular video game, Fortnight. Drake has also stayed busy, although he has postponed dropping his newest project several times, now leaving us with a January release date.

Hopefully, these two superstars will come together to make more hip hop magic in the future, but for now they are likely celebrating their diamond-status song and plotting on how they can add more tracks to that incredibly exclusive list.