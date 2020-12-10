A$AP Rocky Addresses Colorism In New “Cyberpunk 2077” Track

A$AP Rocky has a song on the soundtrack for the new Cyberpunk 2077 game

Lately A$AP Rocky has been in the news for his romantic life more than his music career but fans have been pining for some new joints from the rapper. While the wait continues, CD Projekt gave fans a surprise new A$AP Rocky track in the newly launched action-adventure video game, Cyberpunk 2077. The highly-anticipated release features the exclusive song on The Dirgeradio station inside the action role-playing video game

On the track, the A$AP Mob leader addresses colourism with a renewed sense of self-actualization. “Man, when I was younger, I wished that I was light-skinned/now wouldn’t trade the world for my skin,” he raps. “I surpassed what you could do inside your lifespan/so just give me a little credit like a white man.”

Rocky who is famously dating Bajan superstar Rihanna, has had a questionable history with the Black Lives Matter movement and has neglected opportunities to address issues of the black community in the past but he has had a major change in perspective and he even protested earlier this year against social injustices and racial prejudice. Rih is clearly a good influence on the Fenty Skin ambassador.

Fans are praising A$AP Rocky’s latest video game track and are hoping to be able to get it themselves soon. As of right now, it is not certain that the video game developers have any intention of releasing the soundtrack. For now, a snippet of the record can be heard online thanks to the gamers who caught it.