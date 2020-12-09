600Breezy Spotted In Quondo Rondo’s Neighborhood Looking For Him

600Breezy and Memo600 pulled up in Savannah. Are they trying to bait Quando Rondo?

Things have been incredibly tense since King Von was gunned down in Atlanta on November 6. Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz even says that the killing of the 26-year-old rapper has incited a war. Von was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Atlanta hookah lounge after an altercation with Never Broke Again rapper Quando Rondo. Since then, Rondo has not been able to operate the same.

King Von’s associates have been taunting the Savannah-native ever since the rapper’s demise, but Quando has not cowered. Recently, 600Breezy dared him to perform his song “End of Story,” which references King Von’s death at his show in Georgia. The show was later canceled, and the rapper went live on social media with his rifle and handgun on full display, claiming he was in Chicago. This led to 600Breezy posting his address and telling the rapper to pull up. “366 e 59th st between calumet and king dr we outside,” Breezy invited.

Though Quando Rondo didn’t oblige, it seems the ball isn’t entirely in his court because the 600 gang apparently rolled up in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Memo600 was the first to reveal that he arrived in the city posting a photo of him sitting on top of the city’s welcome sign. 600Breezy followed less than a day later, posting a taunting video to Instagram Stories with the location tagged and the caption, “It’s boringgggggg.”

Fans were left to speculate, and many of them decided not to believe it, claiming King Von’s associates are using his death for clout and that the video was pre-recorded. “Sad 600Breezy using Von’s death for clout…. quando still untouched,” one Instagram user commented. Others used the fact that Breezy also recently claimed to be in Baton Rouge as evidence that he has a history of crying wolf.

Do you think 600Breezy really wants some smoke or does he just want some clout?