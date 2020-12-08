Megan Thee Stallion Gets Support From Congresswoman Maxine Walters

Megan Thee Stallion has been recognized by Congresswoman Maxine Waters for using her voice to raise social awareness of the issues that affect black women in America.

The rapper posted that being recognized by the Congresswoman is the highlight of her year. “I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs. Representative Walters has been serving as the U.S representative for California’s 43rd Congressional district since 1991. She has been a strong advocate not only for women’s rights but also civil rights and human rights against police brutality.

The commendation from Waters came from Megan Thee Stallion’s Op-Ed in the New York Times. A letter posted by Megan from Waters read, “I can’t thank you enough for beinging much needed attention to the plight of Black woman , not just here in the United States – but – everywhere. You are so right that Blac wman have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery. There is also this notion, which you touched upon, that we as black women have the ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in society.”

The letter went on to say that that notion contributed to the lack of care and attention to the issues that specifically affects Black women. “While we are too often overlooked, there is no doubt that Black women are a glue for our families and communities, and a crucial part of the fabric of this country.”

Congresswoman Walters added that in spite of the obstacles Megan Thee Stallion has faced with being dealt a predatory recording contract and the treatment she has received at the hands allegedly of Tory Lanez, she has managed to earn tremendous success from her hard work.

She added that she is proud of Megan and how she has used her voice to uplift other Black women.