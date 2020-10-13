Megan Thee Stallion Blast Critics Of Tory Lanez Shooting In Blistering Op-ed

Megan Thee Stallion amps up her defense of black women in a blistering op-ed.

As if making the rap game as a female wasn’t hard enough, over the past couple of months, Megan Thee Stallion has really been made to feel the boot of her oppressors, following the July shooting incident, which was a victim of. Following her initial denial of Tory Lanez being her shooter, Meg finally spoke out and named Canadian, only to be questioned and ridiculed for her truth. Lanez, who has vehemently denied his role as the shooter through the release of his DAYSTAR album, was recently charged for the incident.

Megan is also using her platform to speak out against the various and constant plights black women are made to face. She recently opted to pen an op-ed for The New York Times titled, “Why I Speak Up for Black Women,” in which she spoke on her own personal struggles as well as general issues women of color battle.

“Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life,” said the rapper who was shot in both her feet. “I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

On one side of the fence, speaking up about her shooter brought some support. However, it also bred hate from many persons who thought she was lying, ultimately bringing to life the initial fears that stopped her from outing him the moment it happened.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment,” adds Meg. “The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

She continued by address a broader topic of how women of color are viewed and pitted against each other. “The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.” As for the lack of solidarity among women of color in the entertainment industry, she said. “Countless times, people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women. I’m not ‘the new’ anyone; we are all unique in our own ways.”

Thee Stallion and many other women have picked up numerous criticisms for their body types and the way they choose to dress. The “WAP” rapper tackles this head-on, mentioning that it’s an individual’s right to choose how they want to share their body to the world.

“I choose my own clothing. Let me repeat: I choose what I wear, not because I am trying to appeal to men, but because I am showing pride in my appearance, and a positive body image is central to who I am as a woman and a performer,” she explains. “When women choose to capitalize on our sexuality, to reclaim our own power, like I have, we are vilified and disrespected.”

You can check out the entire op-ed on The New York Times. You can also view the video that Megan Thee Stallion has uploaded to her Instagram page to support her movement. Join In!