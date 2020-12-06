Larsa Pippen Defends Scottie Pippen Against Woman Who Put Him on Blast

Larsa Pippen has come to her ex-husband’s defense.

Although Larsa’s life may be filled with enough of her own drama at the moment, she took a moment to step up for Scottie Pippen after a woman blasted him for slipping into her DMs. Adrianna Brown was not impressed by the NBA player leaving a comment with a fire emoji on one of her IG posts and then calling her gorgeous in her DMs.

“He better not start this s***,” she wrote on her Insta Story while sharing receipts. “Whhhhy do these n****s feel like it’s necessary to comment on my page tho? Like sir, I didn’t respond to your DM on purpose.” Despite having divorced two years ago, Larsa defended the father of her four children, by responding to Adrianna’s posts with, “Lame af why post it u could have just ignored it.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star was yesterday spotted returning to Scottie’s mansion following the controversy over the past few days, which resulted in the ending of another marriage. Larsa had been photographed holding hands with Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley, leading to rumors of a new romance, only for it to be discovered that the 24-year-old is married with a baby. In the wake of the scandal, Malik’s wife, Montana Yao, has filed for divorce. Larsa alleges that she was under the impression that Malik was already ending his marriage before they got involved.

