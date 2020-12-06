Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor After Retirement Announcement

Cardi B is showing support to Teyana Taylor after announcing her retirement.

Teyana Taylor broke a lot of hearts this week when she announced on social media that she would be retiring. While the specifics of her plans aren’t clear, Taylor joined many other artists celebrating their end-of-year numbers on Spotify while also writing a message to fans that read, “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list goes on and on lol.”

She ended her painfully honest post by adding, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Fans assume that Teyana Taylor is announcing her retirement from the music industry, although it remains to be seen if she plans to focus on other creative pursuits going forward. This isn’t the first time Taylor has had negative things to say about her experiences in the music business, including calling out the business practices of Def Jam and G.O.O.D Music. However, she has often been pointed to as one of the most talented artists in the game, especially by fellow musicians.

Cardi B took a moment to recognize Teyana and her contributions to R&B, tweeting, “If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020. I swear she really got the best album this year.” Cardi went on to say that she is disappointed that the music industry has caused Taylor to have a change of heart, adding, “I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.”

Cardi also named some of her favorite tracks on Taylor’s newest project during an interaction with fans who expressed that they will be missing Teyana’s presence in music as well.