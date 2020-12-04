Teyana Taylor Hanging Up The Mic, Announces Retirement

Teyana Taylor says she is hanging up the mic.

It’s a sad day for Teyana Taylor fans as the singer is seemingly retiring. 29 may seem like a young age to throw in the towel, but the Harlem native has shared with fans that she is closing the current chapter of her life. Teyana shared a graphic on the ‘gram, courtesy of Spotify, which showed how many listeners and streams she has accumulated during the last year. The numbers are nothing to scoff at, with 15.2 million listeners from 92 countries spending a total of 8.4 million hours tuning in to her music 162.8 million times.

The gratitude was evident as the “Wake Up Love” singer wrote a message to her followers thanking them but also revealing that she has felt under-appreciated and overlooked as an artist and has received little support from those in the industry. As such, she seemingly announced her retirement from music. “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world,” Teyana said. “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open… either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!!”

While it is not confirmed what the soon-to-be-30-year-old intends to do after wrapping up her 15-year career that began when Pharrell Williams signed her in the mid-2000, she is likely to take some time with her young family after giving birth to her second daughter in September.