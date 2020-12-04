Koffee Shares Powerful Poem In H&M Ad With Hopeful Outlook For 2021

Koffee lends her voice to another corporate giant.

Koffee’s decision to keep spreading positivity through her music continues to pay off for the young and sensational artist. Her latest breakthrough in the US market came in the form of an ad for H&M. In the ad, Koffee, lends her voice to a powerfully self-written poem which she uses to infuse hope for 2021, following the tough year that 2020 was for most people around the world because of the Coronavirus.

She also took some time to sit with H&M magazine to discuss how her year has been as well as why she feels hopeful for 2021. She said that she genuinely wants to make the world a better place through her music. She added that she considers herself an honest and upright person and so feels that her perspective on life is worth listening to which is why she tries to ensure this is put into her lyrics. While she hopes that people enjoy her music, she also wants them to feel a sense of fulfilment from it, she added.

She added that this is why even her recent track “Lockdown” was filled with positive lyrics. She said that she gathered her thoughts and just put how she truly felt about being in lockdown. “And for me, the quarantine has actually been rather fruitful. Staying in my comfort zone, instead of being on tour, has allowed me to spend time with my family and at the same time, stay productive and really focus on my music,” she said.

Music is a powerful tool for her because it’s how she communicates her feelings to the world, she continued. Koffee said even when she feels sad, she looks for inspiration from her favourite artists. It’s because she’s also dependent on music that she tries to make sure she has the right perspective when creating music.

As with many interviews, Koffee showered praise on her mother for being her inspiration.

“My mom is definitely my biggest role model and source of inspiration. She has instilled all the right qualities in me and has always been acting out her teachings. I am a strong and trustworthy person, thanks to her,” she said.

She also said she is holding out hope that people will become kinder to each other in the future.

“I would love to see a world where we all look out for each other because I think the world needs that more than just individual success. I don’t know if we’re getting there any time soon, really. But I am hopeful in my heart that we will see a world that is more connected and empathetic.”

Here’s a look at the poem that Koffee created for the ad:

Farewell to endless days in sweats

The unmade bed, the unwashed hair

Hello encounters anywhere

Hello approaching strangers’ pets

Release a flood of invitations

More guts and wider comfort zone

Life amplified through megaphone

Invite all new temptations

Instill the urgency to mend

The planet and what else is wrecked

Let things we wasted resurrect

Here’s to forever, not the end

Come out, let out the love within

Call in equality for all

Let the voice of justice call

Let’s love, let loose, let it begin

Explore, galore, ignite, have fun

Let out the free expression

Self-love, in repossession

Pick up your heart, let go and run

Bring on the night, bring everyone

Come rays of light across the sky

The year is fading, say goodbye

The future world has just begun