Chance the Rapper Confirms Jeremy Will Be Released From Hospital After COVID Battle

Chance The Rapper has given a health update on his close friend Jeremih who was hospitalized due to Covid, and the news is positive.

According to tweets posted by Chance The Rapper, Jeremih set for discharge from the hospital on Friday (December 4). He said that Thursday was the first time that he has spoken to Jeremih in the last month. “I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW. I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” he said. He thanked God for his friend’s health “HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW. WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

The tweet accompanied a well-known gospel song that praised God in times of trouble. Chance also sent messages of gratitude to the health staff that cared for the R&B singer. “thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.”

Back in November, a number of music industry professionals went public with news that the singer was not doing so well after being infected with Covid-19. He was hospitalized in Chicago and was placed on a ventilator. 50 Cent had disclosed that the condition of the singer was dire and that he was in ICU. The Birthday Sex singer’s agent later said Jeremih was taken off of the ventilator on November 19 but that his condition remained critical.

His mother, Gwenda Sterling, said that shortly after her son developed symptoms, he couldn’t walk, and his organs starting shutting down as the virus attacked his system. However, it seems that her prayer for her son to be home for the holidays has been answered.

